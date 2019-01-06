AGP team starts forensic audit of PSB

ISLAMABAD: A special team consisting of five members from Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) office has started forensic audit of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) mainly dealing with all the grants, financial support doled out to the leading 14 federations during the last five years.

A PSB official has confirmed to The News that audit team has started collecting the required information from the concerned departments at the PSB offices. “The team has started collecting all the relevant information from the PSB offices. The five-member team it seems is more concerned about all financial grant, special grant the federal government has given to leading 14 federations during the last five years. Though the team is authorized to get all other relevant information, there focus it seems is more on the financial support received by the leading 14 federations during recent times,” a PSB official when contacted said.

He confirmed that after getting the required details from the PSB offices, there first stopover would be the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) which has received bulk of the financial support from the government in recent past. Under the instructions of Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) has ordered special/forensic audit of 14 leading federations. The News is in possession of the copy of letter issued recently declaring that under special instructions of the PM, special/forensic audit of 14 leading federations will be conducted.

“It has been desired to conduct the audit of the accounts of national sports federations of grants-in-aid released to the sports federations for the last five years,” letter says.

The letter quoted the PSB constitution clause 12 (1) “The government has power to check and inspect accounts and general working of the national games and sports organizations if deems fit.”

The 14 federation that would be under forensic audit are: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Athletic Federation of Pakistan (AFP), Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association, Pakistan Federation Baseball, Pakistan Judo Federation, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, Pakistan Squash Federation, Pakistan Sailing Federation, Ski Federation of Pakistan, Pakistan Tennis Federation, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, Pakistan Volleyball Federation, Pakistan Weightlifting Federation, Pakistan Volleyball Federation and Pakistan Wrestling Federation. The letter further says that the Ministry of IPC is authorized under the PSB constitution to move to Director General Federal Audit to conduct forensic audit of these federations for the last five years 2013-14 to 2017-18.

The News has learnt that according to forensic audit requirements, the Ministry can also hire services of reputed firms/individuals to help in completing the audit of the federation in true spirit and to avoid any nexus between any two parties. It is believed that the decision was taken following repeated complaints the Ministry of IPC has received against different federations. “In recent times, we have received numerous complaints with majority of these coming against PHF for showing no wisdom in spending the grant given during the last four years,” an IPC official when approached said.

He claimed that PHF had been the main beneficiary of the government grants. “The PHF has taken almost 60 percent of total grant, federal government has doled out during last three to four years. So it is a must to look into as where the amount had been spent during all these years. If we deem it necessary we may hire or request a reputed firm/individual to help the government in reaching the truth of all amount spent by a particular federation,” the official said. According to available details, the PHF alone got richer by over Rs 500 million through federal government sources in recent times. The government has decided not to release any amount to these federations unless and until, the forensic audit reaches to its logical conclusion.