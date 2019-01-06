Aussie boss backs Roos at Asian Cup

AL-AIN, United Arab Emirates: Australia’s coach said his young Socceroos had the energy and verve to spring a surprise at the Asian Cup after injuries and retirements forced the defending champions into major changes. Graham Arnold said last year’s World Cup, where teenage French striker Kylian Mbappe ran riot, showed football was a “young man’s game” and that he expected his players to prove it by beating Jordan in their opening game on Sunday.