Sun Jan 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2019

Punjab Cottage win by 7 wickets

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Cottage beat Okara Veterans by seven wickets in thrilling match in 3rd Turk Plast Veteran T20 Cricket Championship played at Stags Cricket Ground. Fine batting by Mushtaq Haider and Ghulam Murtaza were the main feature of the match

Scores: Okara Veterans 220/8 in 29 overs (Mushtaq Haider 70, M Ramzan 32, Irshad Ahmed 47, Mian Khurram 3/50, M Pervaiz 2/30). Punjab Cottage 224/3 in 19.3 overs (Ghulam Murtaza 63, M Pervaiz 36, Mian Khuram 42*, Sabir Hussain 40*.

