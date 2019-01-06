Pakistan Polo Cup final today

LAHORE: Samba Bank and Guard Group/Master Painnts will vie for top honour during the final of Pakistan Polo Cup 2018-19 sponsored by Guard Group and Samba Bank today (Sunday) here at Lahore Polo Club ground at 3.00pm. While the subsidiary final will be played between Olympia and PBG/Remounts at 1.30pm at the same venue. Samba Bank chairman Dr Shujaat Nadeem and Guard Rice CEO Shahzad Ali Malik will be chief guests at the final while Samba Bank President and CEO Shahid Sattar will be guest of honour. According to Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana, Pakistan Polo Cup is one of the oldest polo events of Lahore Polo Club history. After this tournament, there will be a break of three weeks and then high-goal season of Lahore Polo Club will stroll into action. About the final, the LPC President said that the final of this 10-goal tournament will be very challenging and action-packed and hopefully, a great number of polo lovers and enthusiasts will be thronged to the club to witness the high-quality polo on offer.