20th National Seniors Cricket begins

LAHORE: The 20th National Seniors Cricket Cup started here at Shah Faisal ground. Nawab Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, CEO PVCA inaugurated the evebnt. CEO Amar Cables Amer Ilyas Butt, Zubair Butt, Waleed Yaqoob, Manzoor Ali Arif, Rauf Wain, Rizwan Aslam, Aziz ur Rehman, Arshad Mehmood and Qasim Shafique also present. In the opening match, Amar Cables beat Naseer Memorial Seniors by 7 wickets. Scores: Naseer Memorial 177/6 after 30 overs (Tauqeer Ahmad 60 not out, Ilyas Ahmad 37, Sana Ullah 34 and M Waseem 17 runs. Gul Khan 3/21). Amar Cables 178/3 after 18.3 overs (Ahmad Shahab 86, Jamshaid Salman 47, Rehan Riaz 15 Not Out. M Tauqeer 2/43). Ahmad Shahab was declared man of the match. Qaiser Khan and Abdul Muaqeet were umpires and M Kazim was the scorer.