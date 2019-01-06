We need young players: Bayern coach Kovac

DOHA: Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac admitted Saturday his team needed “young players”, amid speculation the German champions have launched a 33-million-euro bid for Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Kovac, speaking at Bayern’s annual winter training camp in Qatar, refused to confirm or deny the club’s interest in the 18-year-old English star but conceded changes were needed. “We always need young players,” said Kovac. “It is my job and the job of (Bayern Munich sporting director) Hasan Salihamidzic to change the team as the team does not get any younger.”