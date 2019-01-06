close
Sun Jan 06, 2019
AFP
January 6, 2019

Ex-int’l star Sekularac dies

Sports

BELGRADE: Serbian dribbling star Dragoslav Sekularac, who appeared 41 times for Yugoslavia, died on Saturday aged 81 his former club Red Star said.

“Sekularac .... legend, the king of dribbling ... with his games and goals for Red Star deserved to be among the best players of our club of all times,” a Belgrade club statement said in its website. Local media reported Sekularac died in a Belgrade hospital of a stroke. Sekularac, nicknamed Seki, made his debut for Red Star in 1955. The attacking midfielder, known as a quick player with excellent technique, scored 119 goals for the club. Sekularac played 41 matches and scored six goals for the former Yugoslavia, winning Olympic silver in 1956.

