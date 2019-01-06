Shiffrin wins 4th Zagreb slalom

ZAGREB: American star Mikaela Shiffrin won the World Cup slalom in Zagreb for a fourth time on Saturday with her main rival Petra Vlhova second again.

Shiffrin completed the two runs in 2min 01.09sec while Vlhova was second with a combined time of 2:02.34sec.

Wendy Holdener of Switzerland, who was second after the first run, finished third, 1.75sec behind Shiffrin.

It was the fourth time the 23-year-old reigning World Cup champion won the Zagreb event, including last year.

The victory came after Vlhova beat her in parallel slalom in Oslo on Tuesday.

Shiffrin’s last win was in the slalom in Semmering, Austria, on December 29, a record 15th World Cup triumph in a year.

The American is dominating the overall standings with 1,214 points and is 100 points ahead of Vlhova in the slalom rankings.

Zagreb’s women slalom is dubbed the ‘Snow Queen Trophy’ in honour of Croatia’s retired skiing star Janica Kostelic.

The race winner also receives a crystal crown.

Women’s World Cup results

1. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) 2min01.09sec (59.70 + 1:01.39)

2. Petra Vlhova (SVK) 2:02.34 (1:01.04 + 1:01.30)

3. Wendy Holdener (SUI) 2:02.84 (1:00.85 + 1.01.99)

4. Frida Hansdotter (SWE) 2:04.06 (1:02.06 + 1:02.00)

5. Christina Geiger (GER) 2:04.60 (1:02.83 + 1.01.77)

6. Anna Swenn Larsson (SWE) 2:04.74(1:01.79 + 1:02.95)

7. Michelle Gisin (SUI) 2:05.11 (1:02.74 + 1.02.37)

8. Bernadette Schild (AUT) 2:05.38 (1.03.06 + 1:02.32)

9. Chiara Costazza (ITA) 2:05.51 (1:02.73 + 1.02.78)

10. Katharina Truppe (AUT) 2:05.68 (1:02.75 + 1.02.93).