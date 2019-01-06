Sabalenka fights back to win Shenzhen title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: Top seed Aryna Sabalenka won the Shenzhen open Saturday after a nail-biting clash against three-time finalist Alison Riske.
Sabalenka lost the first set to her American opponent, before coming back to win the match 4-6, 7-6, 6-3.
The Shenzhen open was the Belarusian’s fifth WTA final in the last ten months and her first international trophy. The world number 13 had a breakthrough season last year when she won titles at Wuhan and New Haven.
“It was a tough day for us, especially to come back after the first set. She (Riske) played unbelievable, an incredible match,” Sabalenka said.
“To start the season with a title, it gives you more belief in yourself, and hopefully I can do well at the Australian Open.”
A quarterfinalist on her debut in Shenzhen last year, Sabalenka lost to eventual champion Simona Halep.
Sabalenka cruised past home favourite Wang Yafan, 6-2, 6-1, while Riske beat former world number two and two-time major finalist Vera Zvonareva in the semifinals Saturday morning, after rain washed out much of Thursday’s play and set the schedule behind by a day.
BEIJING: Top seed Aryna Sabalenka won the Shenzhen open Saturday after a nail-biting clash against three-time finalist Alison Riske.
Sabalenka lost the first set to her American opponent, before coming back to win the match 4-6, 7-6, 6-3.
The Shenzhen open was the Belarusian’s fifth WTA final in the last ten months and her first international trophy. The world number 13 had a breakthrough season last year when she won titles at Wuhan and New Haven.
“It was a tough day for us, especially to come back after the first set. She (Riske) played unbelievable, an incredible match,” Sabalenka said.
“To start the season with a title, it gives you more belief in yourself, and hopefully I can do well at the Australian Open.”
A quarterfinalist on her debut in Shenzhen last year, Sabalenka lost to eventual champion Simona Halep.
Sabalenka cruised past home favourite Wang Yafan, 6-2, 6-1, while Riske beat former world number two and two-time major finalist Vera Zvonareva in the semifinals Saturday morning, after rain washed out much of Thursday’s play and set the schedule behind by a day.