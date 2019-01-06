Pakistan avoid innings defeat

CAPE TOWN: Half-centuries by Shan Masood, Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam enabled Pakistan to avoid an innings defeat and take the second Test against South Africa at Newlands into a fourth day.

Pakistan were bowled out in the last over of the third day for 294 on Saturday, leaving South Africa 41 runs to win. A provision for an extra half hour was not used because only 20 minutes or five overs of play would have been possible. Masood hit a composed 61 and Shafiq and Azam both played aggressively to score 88 and 72 respectively.

Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada both took four wickets to get South Africa to the brink of victory.

Steyn drew level with Richard Hadlee of New Zealand in tenth place on 431 wickets on the all-time Test wicket-takers list. Masood and Shafiq shared the most enterprising partnership of the match when they put on 132 in 132 minutes off 168 balls for the third wicket.

Steyn broke the stand when Masood was caught behind by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock and Philander followed up having Shafiq caught behind after a sparkling innings in which he hit 12 fours and a six in facing 118 balls.

Shafiq had looked set to make his second century in successive appearances at Newlands after he made 111 in the 2012/13 fixture between the two countries.

A mini-collapse followed but Azam batted well with the tail in scoring 72 off 87 balls.

Azam was ninth out, caught at first slip off Rabada when Pakistan were only 16 runs ahead 15 minutes before the scheduled close. A second successive win for South Africa inside three days seemed likely when Mohammad Abbas was caught off Philander seven minutes and eight runs later when the extra half hour would have been enough to finish the match. But after checking a replay, Philander was no-balled and Abbas and last man Shaheen Afridi took the game into a fourth day.

Pakistan, first innings, 177

South Africa, first innings (overnight

382-6)

A. Markram b Shan Masood 78

D. Elgar c Sarfraz b Amir 20

H. Amla b Abbas 24

T. de Bruyn c Babar b Afridi 13

F. du Plessis c Sarfraz b Afridi 103

T. Bavuma c Sarfraz b Afridi 75

Q. de Kock c Asad b Amir 59

V. Philander b Amir 16

K. Rabada b Amir 11

D. Steyn c Fakhar b Afridi 13

D. Olivier not out 10

Extras: (b5, lb1, nb3) 9

Total: (124.1 overs) 431

Fall of wickets: 1-56 (Elgar), 2-123 (Markram), 3-126 (Amla), 4-149 (De Bruyn), 5-305 (Bavuma), 6-356 (Du Plessis), 7-394 (De Kock), 8-407 (Philander), 9-408 (Rabada), 10-431 (Steyn)

Bowling: M Amir 33-9-88-4 (3nb), M Abbas 34-8-100-1, Shaheen Afridi 27.1-3-123-4, Yasir Shah 21-1-79-0, Shan Masood 5-1-19-1, Asad Shafiq 4-0-16-0

Pakistan, second innings

Imam-ul-Haq c Elgar b Steyn 6

Shan Masood c De Kock b Steyn 61

Azhar Ali lbw b Rabada 6

Asad Shafiq c De Kock b Philander 88

Babar Azam c Amla b Rabada 72

Fakhar Zaman c and b Rabada 7

Sarfraz Ahmed lbw b Olivier 6

M Amir c De Kock b Steyn 0

Yasir Shah c sub (Hamza) b Steyn 5

M Abbas not out 10

Shaheen Afridi c Philander b Rabada 14

Extras: (b9, lb4, nb4, w2) 19

Total: (70.4 overs) 294

Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Imam), 2-27 (Azhar), 3-159 (Masood), 4-194 (Shafiq), 5-201 (Shafiq), 6-220 (Sarfraz), 7-221 (Amir), 8-247 (Shah), 9-270 (Azam), 10-294 (Afridi)

Bowling: Philander 19-6-51-1 (1nb), Steyn 19-2-85-4 (1nb), Olivier 16-3-84-1 (1nb, 1w), Rabada 16.4-2-61-4 (1nb, 1w)

Match situation: South Africa need 41 runs to win

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (AUS), Joel

Wilson (WI)

TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi (IND)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS).