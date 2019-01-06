5 dispensaries to remain open 24/7

Rawalpindi : Five of the seven dispensaries in Rawalpindi will remain functional round the clock to ensure provision of timely medical assistance and treatment to visiting patients, Minister for Health Aamer Mehmood Kiani stated Saturday during a monitoring visit to various different dispensaries in Rawalpindi. He was accompanied by Health Minister Punjab Dr. Yasmeen Rashid.

“Major reforms are being introduced in the health sector in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Unfortunately, health remained a neglected sector during the previous government’s tenure. We are working on war footing to provide best facilities to the masses, with a focus on the poor,” Kiani stated on the occasion. He said the poor segment will be lifted from its present state of deprivation and the light of health will illuminate every house.

The Minister assured that 50 percent of the eligible population will have received their health cards within the next 15 months. Later on, he paid a surprise visit to Poly Clinic Hospital and urged the administration to allow zero tolerance in case of neglect of patient care. He also told the doctors to immediately refer a patient with bed sores to the surgery department.