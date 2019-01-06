CM approves tractor scheme for arid districts

LAHORE : A meeting chaired Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday approved a tractors scheme for the arid districts.

The chief minister while approving the tractors scheme for the arid districts said a coordinated policy should be worked out to start work on the scheme. He said the scheme would benefit the farmers. The PTI government would make every possible effort for the welfare of farmers, he added.

The meeting also discussed performance and the issues of the Cooperatives Department. The meeting decided to take immediate steps to make the Cooperative Department more effective and vibrant. It was approved that a new policy would be formulated to lease the assets and the properties of the department. It was also decided that the lease rates would be reviewed and increased to make them equal to the market rates. \The chief minister directed immediate strict legal action against the persons who had occupied the assets and the properties of the Cooperatives Department. He also directed launched of an effective operation to retrieve the properties and assets. The CM also directed the authorities concerned to make physical verification of the assets and the properties of the Cooperatives Department. The CM said that the process of the appointments to the Board of Directors of the Cooperatives Bank should be completed immediately and a summary in this regard be moved keeping in view the all legal aspects so that the Cooperatives Bank might be brought on a par with the modern trends of the banking sector. He said the Cooperatives Department should work in line with modern trends for the development of the agriculture sector.

The CM was briefed about the Cooperatives Department, Punjab Cooperative Bank and Liquidation Board. Punjab Minister for Cooperatives Mehr Muhammad Aslam and senior officers concerned were also present.

cheques: Usman Buzdar has given financial aid cheques to noted singer Tasawar Khanum and the widow of comedian late Babbu Baral. According to a handout, a nephew of the Tasawar Khanum and the widow of Babbu Baral received cheques for Rs 500,000 and Rs 300,000, respectively, at the CM’s office. The CM said government respected the artists and gave honour to their services. The artists facing financial problems would not be ignored. He said the process of financial aid for artists would continue. He said the son of Babbu Baral, who is a special person, would be looked after by the government while a job would be arranged for his daughter. The spokesperson for the CM, Dr Shahbaz Gill, Information and Culture Secretary Bilal Butt and Executive Director Al-Hamra Arts Council Ather Ali Khan were also present.

Model Town society: A delegation of Model Town Cooperative Society led by MPA Uzma Kardar called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s office here on Saturday. According to a handout, the delegation briefed the CM on the problems being faced by Model Town Cooperative Society. The CM assured the delegation of solving the problems. The CM directed the Cooperatives secretary to look into the matter. Brig. (r) Hamid Khalil, Maj. (r) Sajid Bukhari, Maj. (r) Talat, Maj. (r) Aleem, Mukarram Shah, Sardar Ayaz, Zahid Lodhi, Mrs Farhat Khalid, Zain Ahmed Butt, Waqas Saadat Ali and Atif Majeed were also among the delegates.

hospital: Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Government Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Teaching Hospital, Yakki Gate, without protocol on Saturday night.

The CM went to various wards and inquired after the patients. The patients and their attendants were amazed to see the CM among them without any prior information and protocol. The CM asked them about the medical facilities and the provision of medicines. He also checked the stock register of the pharmacy. Talking to the patients and their attendants, the CM said they should tell him if they were facing any problem. The patients expressed their satisfaction over the facilities. The CM said he was pleased to see the doctors and paramedics on their duties at the hospital. He also inquired from the doctors about their problems. Doctors should treat patients politely. He said a sweet word can cure half of the disease. He directed sanitation condition at some wards be improved.

torture: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of torture of women by police officials in Chiniot and sought a report from the inspector general of police, Punjab. According to a handout, the CM ordered a thorough investigation into the incident and legal action against the accused police officials. He directed that the police officials involved in the incident be arrested immediately. The DPO concerned has suspended SI Ghulam Muhammad, constable Iftikhar Hussain and constable Riaz Hussain and started a departmental action.