Sabalenka claims Shenzhen Open crown

BEIJING: Top seed Aryna Sabalenka won the Shenzhen Open tennis tournament on Saturday after a nail-biting clash against three-time finalist Alison Riske.

Sabalenka lost the first set to her American opponent, before coming back to win the match 4-6, 7-6, 6-3.

The Shenzhen Open was the Belarusian’s fifth WTA final in the last ten months and her first international trophy. The world number 13 had a breakthrough season last year when she won titles at Wuhan and New Haven.

Sabalenka cruised past home favourite Wang Yafan 6-2, 6-1, while Riske beat former world number two and two-time major finalist Vera Zvonareva in the semi-finals on Saturday morning, after rain washed out much of Thursday’s play and set the schedule behind by a day.

In Auckland, Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu continued her fairy-tale run through the WTA Classic Saturday, stunning third seed Hsieh Su-Wei to set up a final against defending champion Julia Gorges.

The 18-year-old qualifier’s 6-3, 6-3 semi-final triumph followed victories over two former world number ones, the now number three Caroline Wozniacki and seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams.

In contrast, second-seed Goerges — who beat Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova 6-1, 7-6 (8/6) in her semi-final — has not faced one seeded player all week.

For the unflappable Andreescu, ranked 152nd in the world, it is the first final of her fledgling career after arriving in Auckland with the simple aim of getting through the qualifying tournament.

She has surprised even herself with the way her baseline power, drop shot finesse and all round athleticism have come together.