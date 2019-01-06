Forensic audit of sports board begins

ISLAMABAD: A special team consisting of five members from the Auditor General of Pakistan office has started forensic audit of the Pakistan Sports Board — mainly dealing with all the grants and financial support extended to 14 leading sports federations in the last five years.

A PSB official told ‘The News’ that the audit team has started collecting information from the relevant departments at the PSB offices. “The five-member team, it seems, is more concerned about

the grants and special grants the federal government has given to the 14 sports federations, even though it is authorised to get all other relevant information,” the PSB official said.

He said that after getting the required details from the PSB offices, the team’s first stopover would be the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) which has received the bulk of the financial support from the government in the recent past.

Under the instructions of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination had ordered a special/forensic audit of 14 leading sports federations.

The 14 national sports federations include hockey, athletics, snooker, baseball, judo, kabaddi, squash, sailing, skiing, tennis, taekwondo, weightlifting, volleyball and wrestling.

It is believed that the decision for a forensic audit was taken following repeated complaints the Ministry of IPC had received against various sports federations.