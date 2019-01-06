‘Provision of clean drinking water priority’

Islamabad : Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is committed to provide safe and clean drinking water to the every resident of the city.

Since the establishment of MCI, several steps were taken including renovation and up-keep of existing filtration plants and installation of more plants in the different areas of Islamabad.

Installation of filtration plants in sector I-9 was a longstanding demand of the residents of this sector which was acceded and now installation of two more filtration plants have been completed.

Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views while inaugurating water filtration plants in sectors I-9/1 and I-9/4.

On this occasion, Sardar Mehtab Advocate Chairman UC-41, other elected representatives of the union council, member of MCI and senior officers of MCI were also present.

Mayor Islamabad said that in order to ensure clean drinking water not only new filtration plants are being installed but water samples from the existing water filtration plants are collected on regular basis for laboratory examination so that safe clean drinking water could be provided to the every resident of the city.

He said that private sector has also been engaged in this process and more water more water filtration plants are being installed with collaboration of private sector particularly welfare organizations in different areas of the city.