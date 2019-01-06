Body found

OKARA: A mutilated body of a young man was recovered from the Lower Bari Doab Canal (LBDC) on Saturday.

Some people spotted a body floating in the canal and informed the police. The body was without head and arms.

MOTORCYCLIST DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A motorcyclist died in a road accident on Saturday.

M Sufian of Nankana Sahib was returning home from Okara on his motorcycle with his mother when they hit a, donkey cart near Sunyarianwala. As a result, Sufian died on the spot and his mother sustained injuries.