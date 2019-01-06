Body found

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: A mutilated body of a young man was recovered from the Lower Bari Doab Canal (LBDC) on Saturday.
Some people spotted a body floating in the canal and informed the police. The body was without head and arms.
MOTORCYCLIST DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A motorcyclist died in a road accident on Saturday.
M Sufian of Nankana Sahib was returning home from Okara on his motorcycle with his mother when they hit a, donkey cart near Sunyarianwala. As a result, Sufian died on the spot and his mother sustained injuries.
OKARA: A mutilated body of a young man was recovered from the Lower Bari Doab Canal (LBDC) on Saturday.
Some people spotted a body floating in the canal and informed the police. The body was without head and arms.
MOTORCYCLIST DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A motorcyclist died in a road accident on Saturday.
M Sufian of Nankana Sahib was returning home from Okara on his motorcycle with his mother when they hit a, donkey cart near Sunyarianwala. As a result, Sufian died on the spot and his mother sustained injuries.