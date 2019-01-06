7th Int’l Hindko Conference: Speakers stress efforts for promotion of mother languages

PESHAWAR: The 7th International Hindko Conference got underway here on Saturday where the speakers stressed joint efforts for preservation and promotion of mother languages and the cultures associated with them.

Senator Mohsin Aziz, the member of the Upper House of the parliament from Peshawar, inaugurated the two-day literary and cultural moot whose convener was Muhammad Ziauddin, chief organiser Prof Dr Adnan Gul and moderator Dr Salahuddin.

The Gandhara Hindko Board and Gandhara Hindko Academy had arranged the conference. It was themed “Achieving national unity through the promotion of Hindko and other Indo-Aryan languages”.

The board chairman, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, presented the address of welcome. He talked of the importance of Hindko, saying it was second main language of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and sixth of the country.

He said the board and the academy run by it were promoting not only Hindko but also other languages as we respected all languages and cultures. The chairman hoped that the 7th Hindko Conference would help promote the national unity as writers from other parts of the country and abroad were attending this event.

Muhammad Ziauddin, the board general secretary, enumerated the efforts being made by his organisation for the language and culture promotion since its launch in year 1993. He said the board and the academy rightly take pride in promoting several Pakistani languages and cultures.

The speeches were followed by a formal opening of the sessions.

There were a total of four sessions on the first day of the conference. The chief guest of the first session was Senator Mohsin Aziz of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Among the prominent participants were a scholar from Turkey, Halil Toker, Prof Dr Syed Amjad Hussain from the United States, Dr Nasim Ashraf from the United Arab Emirates, Prof Munawwar Ahmad from Canada and Mian Karimullah Qureshi from Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Prof Dr Sayed Amjad Hussain read out his paper on the past, present and future of the Hindko language. The author from the Walled City of Peshawar, who specialises in cardiothoracic surgery, shed light on the importance of the Hindko language. He urged all to play their role in preserving and promoting it.

Dr Nasim Ashraf said the Gandhara Hindko Board and the academy that it runs were doing a commendable job by promoting Hindko and other languages. “This organisation has proved the effectiveness of the public-private partnership,” said the doctor.

The Turkish scholar Halil Toker, who has won acclaim by penning a book on the Hindko language grammar, likened a language to the soul of a nation. He called for a joint struggle for protection of all the languages and believed that linguistic awareness was a must for the purpose.

Senator Mohsin Aziz said Hindko is the second main language of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has its own importance. He offered all cooperation to the Gandhara Hindko Board in its efforts for the language and culture promotion.

Mushtaq Jadoon was the chief guest of the second session. In the presidium were Mian Karimullah Qureshi, Farhat Jabeen, Prof Hussam Hur, Qudsia Qudsi, Muhammad Akhtar, Prof Munawwar Ahmad and Prof Rashid Ahmad Khan.

Faiz Muhammad Faizi, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was the chief guest of the third session.

Other speakers on the inaugural day were Mujahid Bin Syed Gillani, Dr Muhammad Kamal, Shahida Asghar, Dr Anila Gul, Dr Muhammad Nawaz, Dr Siraj Ahmad, Dr Sobia Aslam, Dr Inayatullah Faizi and Umar Rauf.

Gandhara Hindko Academy Director Prof Muhammad Adil gave a presentation on the android app, which he was developing for the children after successful launching of the Hindko proverbs app.

The fourth and the last session of the conference had a Mushaira and rendition of the mystic poetry of Sain Ahmad Ali by Ustad Saeed Ahmad Paris and Ahmad Nadeem Awan. Sunday will be the concluding day of the conference.