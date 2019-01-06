Valuables taken away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: Bandits took away valuables from a house on Saturday. The gunmen barged in the house of Chaudhry Muhammad Rafique of Chak 21/EB and tortured his family members and took away gold ornaments, cash, weapons, cloth and cell phones.
GAS, POWER OUTAGEs: Locals were left with no gas and power supply for several hours on Saturday. Citizens urged higher authorities to look into the matter.
