Sun Jan 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2019

Valuables taken away

Peshawar

PAKPATTAN: Bandits took away valuables from a house on Saturday. The gunmen barged in the house of Chaudhry Muhammad Rafique of Chak 21/EB and tortured his family members and took away gold ornaments, cash, weapons, cloth and cell phones.

GAS, POWER OUTAGEs: Locals were left with no gas and power supply for several hours on Saturday. Citizens urged higher authorities to look into the matter.

