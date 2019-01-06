Ex-N Korea diplomat urges colleague to come to South

SEOUL: A former North Korean diplomat who defected to the South urged an ex-colleague missing in Italy to come and settle in Seoul on Saturday, as the rare asylum bid makes global headlines.

Jo Song Gil, the North’s acting ambassador to Rome, went into hiding with his wife in November and is seeking asylum, according to Seoul’s intelligence authorities.

It would be the first high-profile defection of a North Korean diplomat since 2016 when the then deputy ambassador to London, Thae Yong Ho, switched sides to settle in Seoul.

Jo has not contacted Seoul’s spy agency since he went into hiding, suggesting he was seeking asylum in a third country in the West, possibly the US, according to several media reports.

But Thae, who said he once worked with Jo at Pyongyang’s foreign ministry, wrote an open letter urging his ex-colleague to come to the South instead and work together to help the two Koreas reunify.

"I thought that I knew a lot about the South...through the Internet while serving overseas. But the South I actually experienced was far more democratic and economically prosperous than I imagined," Thae said in the letter posted on his blog.