‘Brazil troops deploy to stop criminal attacks’

RIO DE JANEIRO: A special deployment of Brazilian troops began fanning out in the northern city of Fortaleza on Saturday with orders to stop a spike in violent attacks by criminal gangs against banks, buses and shops, officials said.

By the end of the weekend, 300 soldiers will be patrolling that city and other towns in Ceara state in a bid to halt the rampage, national public security secretary Guilherme Teophilo said, according to government news agency Agencia Brasil. The intervention is the first test of new President Jair Bolsonaro’s strict law-and-order platform since he took office last Tuesday.

His justice minister ordered the deployment after concluding that Ceara police were overwhelmed. Some 50 suspects have been arrested.

The gangs terrorizing Fortaleza could be seen torching service stations in security videos aired by Brazilian media. Dozens of attacks have been registered this week, forcing residents to stay at home and leaving main roads deserted.

In one attack, explosives badly damaged a pillar supporting a flyover road in the town of Caucaia, just to the west of Fortaleza.

The triggers for the wave of violence were being investigated, but intelligence reports published by media suggested gangs were revolting against tough new measures recently imposed in the state’s prisons.

The changes include blocks on cellphone signals and an end to a policy of separating inmates according to gang affiliation.

Two gangs have set aside their rivalry to join forces against the government, the G1 news website reported, citing security officials.

Bolsonaro has vowed to crack down on Brazil’s rampant crime by extending immunity to soldiers and police using lethal force and easing gun laws so "good" citizens can challenge armed criminals.