Limits on dowry

A girl child wedding brings a great deal of expenses for parents. Customs like dowry, which is an amount of money brought by a bride to her husband, break the back of girls’ parents who often have to apply for loan to meet the expenses of their daughters’ wedding.
If a woman fails to take a huge sum of money as dowry, she is subjected to domestic abuse. The government has to interfere and take matter in its hands. It should set a limit on dowry.
Rehana Rafique
Islamabad
