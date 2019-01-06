close
Sun Jan 06, 2019
January 6, 2019

Where are all the jobs?

Newspost

January 6, 2019

I am a fresh graduate and had started applying for a job since my last day at university. To date, I haven’t received one call from any company. My seniors are painting a scary picture and almost all of them have told me that there are not enough jobs in Pakistan. I spent four years in studying and worked hard to get good grades.

All of my hard work has gone down the drain as I am unable to find a good job. Government jobs are hard to get and often one cannot step inside a government institution unless he/she has an influential background. The only option people have is to apply in private companies which, these days, have slowed down their hiring process. Who will take steps to provide job opportunities to the youth?

Suleman Shah

Karachi

