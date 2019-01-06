close
Sun Jan 06, 2019
January 6, 2019

Expensive travel

Newspost

January 6, 2019

The price of domestic flights is skyrocketing. Last month, a one-way flight to Lahore from Karachi (which normally costs Rs15,000) crossed the Rs30,000 mark. This price range cannot be afforded by the majority. Domestic travelling by air in other countries like Malaysia and Turkey is inexpensive. But in Pakistan, air travel is a privilege which is enjoyed by only a few.

The PTI has always talked about how the party will ensure the distribution of wealth among all classes. It should also take steps to bring down the prices of domestic flight and make the travelling affordable.

Surriya Falak

Karachi

