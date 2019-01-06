Green Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
While the federal government has started a campaign to plant trees, one of Balochistan’s districts, Washuk, is facing the problem of rapid deforestation.
The trees are cut down and transported to other districts where they are sold. The local authorities should stop the mindless tree cutting.
Mohammad Jaan Qadir
Turbat
