Sun Jan 06, 2019
January 6, 2019

Green Pakistan

Newspost

January 6, 2019

While the federal government has started a campaign to plant trees, one of Balochistan’s districts, Washuk, is facing the problem of rapid deforestation.

The trees are cut down and transported to other districts where they are sold. The local authorities should stop the mindless tree cutting.

Mohammad Jaan Qadir

Turbat

