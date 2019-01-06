Hasty inauguration

The premature inauguration of the 1410MW Tarbela Dam 4th extension hydro-power project in March 2018 has reportedly caused the public exchequer a huge loss of about Rs25 billion.

The reason why the former prime minister insisted on inaugurating an incomplete project against the advice of engineers and why Wapda officials followed such uncalled for direction is still unknown. This issue ought to be investigated properly.

Osama bin Asim

Rawalpindi