close
Sun Jan 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 6, 2019

Hasty inauguration

Newspost

January 6, 2019

The premature inauguration of the 1410MW Tarbela Dam 4th extension hydro-power project in March 2018 has reportedly caused the public exchequer a huge loss of about Rs25 billion.

The reason why the former prime minister insisted on inaugurating an incomplete project against the advice of engineers and why Wapda officials followed such uncalled for direction is still unknown. This issue ought to be investigated properly.

Osama bin Asim

Rawalpindi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost