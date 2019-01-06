Commercial pilots

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Many Pakistani commercial airlines are hiring retired pilots. Because of this, young pilots who spend millions on their education are left unemployed. Retired pilots were trained at government’s expense, while people who study to become a commercial pilot spend huge sum of money.
The authorities concerned must look into the matter and ensure that fresh graduates are given a chance to get hired in a reputable company.
Fatima Alvi
Islamabad
