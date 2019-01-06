close
Sun Jan 06, 2019
January 6, 2019

Commercial pilots

Newspost

January 6, 2019

Many Pakistani commercial airlines are hiring retired pilots. Because of this, young pilots who spend millions on their education are left unemployed. Retired pilots were trained at government’s expense, while people who study to become a commercial pilot spend huge sum of money.

The authorities concerned must look into the matter and ensure that fresh graduates are given a chance to get hired in a reputable company.

Fatima Alvi

Islamabad

