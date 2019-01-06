Sewers in Baldia

The worst situation of choked sewers has turned Baldia Town into a garbage dump. The silence of the provincial government on this matter has further aggravated the situation. Streets and main roads of the town are flooded with dirty water, gradually turning into a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other harmful bacteria. This unhygienic condition has also resulted in the outbreak of several life-threatening diseases.

The government is responsible for providing safe and clean environment to residents. But the authorities’ persistent neglect have destroyed every institution. The area’s elected UC coordinator and the provincial government should resolve the problems faced by the residents of Baldia Town.

Azeem Sarwar

Karachi