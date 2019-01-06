German job boom extends run

Frankfurt: Unemployment in Germany ended 2018 steady at a historic low, official data showed on Friday, with firms still keen to take on new workers even as growth slows.

Some five percent of people were out of work last month in Europe´s largest economy, the Federal Labour Agency (BA) said in figures adjusted for seasonal effects, the same level as in November and the lowest rate since the country´s 1990 reunification.

In absolute terms, just over 2.2 million people were registered as unemployed in the country of about 83 million.

Looking to the full-year average, the unemployment rate shed half a percentage point in 2018 compared with the previous year, to 5.2 percent.

BA chief Detlef Scheele pointed to the "positive economic development" over the past year as a driving force for job growth. "The decrease in long-term unemployment and the progress made in integrating refugees into the labour market are especially pleasing," he said.