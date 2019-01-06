NJHP braces up for generation from April

ISLAMABAD: Neelum Jhelum hydropower project is bracing up for full generation during the next high flow season that will start from April onwards, a statement said on Saturday.

The project, after its commissioning, has been in operation for almost eight months. The project is now due for a thorough inspection of the electromechanical equipment in accordance with the contractual obligations.

The said inspection will be carried out by the consultants and the contractor of the project.

The low water flow season has been chosen for carrying out the thorough inspection.

Neelum Jhelum hydropower project went into operation with commissioning of its first unit on April 13. It’s all four units went into operation successfully in a phased manner by August 14, 2018.

Since its commissioning, Neelum Jhelum hydropower project has so far injected over 1.8 billion units to the national grid.

Low flow period of Neelum River lasts from September to March, after which it provides required 280 cubic meters per second of water to run all four units of Neelum Jhelum hydropower project.

The least flow in Neelum River occurs during January. Therefore, this month has been chosen for conducting thorough inspection of the draft tubes, flap gates, 3.5-kilometre underground tailrace, the surge shaft, the generating units and its auxiliary equipment entailing dewatering of tailrace.

The Neelum Jhelum power house will thus remain shut down from January 5 to February 2 for 29 days, after which, it will again go into operation.

Since Neelum Jhelum hydropower project is complete in all respects, the annual energy production from the project is expected to achieve planned 4.6 billion units during the current year.