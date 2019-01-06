Equity investors bet on attractive valuations to build new rally

Equity investors are optimistic about the government’s ability to soon come out of the economic mess on foreign financial assistance with attractive levels likely to build up new rally, dealers said.

BMA Capital Management said the market participants are also likely to focus on presentation of a potential mini-budget next week in order to meet fiscal deficit target.

The KSE-100 Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange started the first week of the New Year off on a positive note as it gained 1.3 percent or 481 points, snapping its two consecutive bearish spells, to close at 37,548 points.

Topline Securities said reports that China pledged two billion dollars to shore up Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves drove positive sentiments. Finance Minister Asad Umar’s recent statements that the biggest investment in the country’s history from Saudi Arabia would soon be announced also uplifted investor sentiments.

Banking sector gained almost 1.8 percent during the outgoing week, contributing 66 percent or 244 points to the overall rally on renewed buying interest.

Oil and Gas Exploration sector improved 2.3 percent, led by a 10 percent rally in Brent crude to $57/barrel.

Oil and Gas Development Company, Pakistan Petroleum, Mari Petroleum and Pakistan Oilfields gained 1.9 percent, 1.6 percent, 4.3 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively, during the past week.

Selling from foreign fund houses for the week was $0.51 million compared to $1.1 million during the previous week. It was their 35th week of consecutive selling.

Among local investors’, individuals and insurance sector were also net sellers of cumulative $17.7 million, while mutual funds were net buyers of $13.4 million. Analysts said encouragingly political noise slowed down over the outgoing week with the ruling party clarifying its stance over reports of imposition of governor rule in Sindh.

Another positive was US President Donald Trump’s statement emphasising Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process. Concerns over rising circular debts and falling foreign exchange reserves, however, kept the momentum muted.

Pakistan’s performance review under the Financial Action Task Force is also due from 8-10 January in Sydney.

Progress on government and the International Monetary Fund’s negotiations over a bailout program, potential aid/loan from middle-eastern countries, and/ or announcement of a major investment in the country are also important areas that might see positive progress, according to analysts.

Habib Metro-Finance Market said the market is expected to remain conscious during the upcoming sessions and wait for developments on the economic front.

“Investors are advised to stay cautious and keep an eye on fundamentally strong shares for discounted valuations,” the brokerage said in a report.