MQM-P convener sees no future for defectors

KARACHI: Only those workers and leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) who remained associated with the party in the times of crisis will remain relevant in the future, said MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Thursday.

“Those who are with the MQM-P will be part of the caravan and will be deemed with respect. [And] those who are adopting the formula of division should know that [the party] is a flood which will wash away the conspirators,” the party’s convener said at a general workers’ gathering of the party in Bahadurabad.

Siddiqui, who is also the federal minister for IT and telecommunication, referred to the 1992 operation in Karachi and said that though the MQM was holding “28 per cent” of public mandate in Sindh at that time, it could not do anything to stop it. He, however, added that the MQM could not be eliminated despite repeated attempts.