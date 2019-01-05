close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
January 5, 2019

Bank manager arrested for withdrawing money through fake ATM cards

National

A
APP
January 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested a senior manager of a private bank along with a woman accomplice for looting money of Benazir Income Support Programme through fake ATM cards.

According to FIA Assistant Director Asif Iqbal, Waseem Farooq has been accused of withdrawing money from the bank accounts of the people by using fake ATM cards. He said that the suspect came to a bank in Gujranwala to use the ATM card when he was arrested there.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan