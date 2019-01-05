Bank manager arrested for withdrawing money through fake ATM cards

ISLAMABAD: Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested a senior manager of a private bank along with a woman accomplice for looting money of Benazir Income Support Programme through fake ATM cards.

According to FIA Assistant Director Asif Iqbal, Waseem Farooq has been accused of withdrawing money from the bank accounts of the people by using fake ATM cards. He said that the suspect came to a bank in Gujranwala to use the ATM card when he was arrested there.