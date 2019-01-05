Pakistan to continue to support IHK people: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Friday that Pakistan would continue political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir till the time they get their right to self-determination.

The minister said this while talking to AJK PTI President Barrister Sultan Mehmood, who called on him. Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz was also present on the occasion. “We strongly condemn the Indian state terrorism in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and their systematic killings. Kashmiris have rendered massive sacrifices to keep the freedom movement moving towards ultimate destination,” the minister maintained.

Fawad asserted that Indian repression and atrocities on Held Kashmir would never deny them their UN-mandated right to self-determination. He paid glowing tributes to Kashmiri martyrs and said that voice in support of Kashmiris and the Indian atrocities on people of occupied Kashmir would be raised at every forum.

Meanwhile, a delegation of journalists called on the minister, who said that the government would take all possible measures for protection of rights of journalists and to resolve their issues. He contended that the incumbent government fully believed in constitutional and basic right of expression, adding the government would always stand by media workers and considered them as a precious asset of the country.

Fawad informed the delegation that the federal government had paid Rs230 million in relation to advertisements to the media; whereas Punjab had paid Rs170 million and Rs30 million were paid by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

APP adds: Meanwhile, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that the present elected government fully believed in constitutional and fundamental rights of freedom of expression.

Talking to a delegation of journalists here the minister said all possible steps would be taken to protect journalists’ rights and to solve their problems. He said that on account of outstanding dues of advertisements, the federal government had released Rs230 million, Punjab government had paid Rs170 million and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had paid Rs30 million.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was with media workers and considered them as the country’s precious asset. The delegation briefed the minister about the problems being faced by media persons.