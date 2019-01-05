Sindh forms force against money laundering

KARACHI: The Sindh government following directions of Federal Interior Ministry has constituted a 15-member ‘Provincial Task Force’ (PTF) to take immediate action against money laundering, Hawla and Hundi.

According to the official correspondence, copies of which available with The News, formation of the PTF was decided in meetings of Interior Ministry in October and November last year which were also attended by the representatives of Sindh Home Department.

Sindh Secretary Home was nominated as PTF chairman while Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh Additional Inspector General, Zonal Director FIA, Collector Customs Preventive, Additional Inspector General Special Branch Sindh, Deputy Inspector General Operation Sindh, Sector Commander Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), Joint Director Intelligence Bureau (IB), Sector Commander of Field Security of Rangers, Deputy Director General Airport Security Force (ASF), Director General Coast Guard, Deputy Director Maritime Security Agency, representative of State Bank of Pakistan and a member nominated by Chairman of PTF will be the members.

Terms of the references (TORs) of the Force include to collaborate and coordinate by seeking assistance of concerned departments in the ambit of law at the regional level, to develop intelligence and information sharing mechanism vis Hawla, Hundi and cash smuggling, to provide support through actionable intelligence to Customs Department for interdiction of individuals involved in cash smuggling through the international authorities at airports, to identify legislatives and tactical constraints for effective implantations of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) activities in suggesting corrective measures towards its eradication.

According to the decision, further rules of business to carry out purposes and functions of the PTF shall be prepared by sub-committees so constituted.