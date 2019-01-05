Thousands attend multiple funerals of martyrs in IHK

SRINAGAR: Thousands of mourners Friday attended the funeral prayers of three Kashmiri youths martyred in a day-long gunfight with the government forces in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district Thursday.

The troops martyred the youth Touseef Ahmed Thokar, Zubair Ahmed Butt and Shakoor Ahmed Parray during a cordon and search operation at Gulshanpura in Tral area of the district.

Eyewitnesses said huge funerals were held for the martyred youth in their native areas of Chursoo and Laribal.

Four rounds of funeral prayers each were held for Touseef Ahmed Thokar and Zubair Ahmed Butt at Chursoo in Awantipora.

Three rounds of funeral prayers were held for Shakoor Ahmed Parray at Laribal in Tral. An eyewitness said a few mujahideen appeared and offered a gun salute to him.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Awantipora Tral and other areas of Pulwama district.

The occupation authorities continued suspension of internet services for the second consecutive day in many areas of the district.