Traffic disrupted as people protest gas crisis

PESHAWAR: The persistent gas shortage and low pressure forced the angry residents to come on roads in the provincial metropolis on Friday and register protest against the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

The protest call had been given by the Gulberg Residents Society. The area is sited very close to the Cantonment and has been facing a lack of proper gas supply and low pressure for quite some time.Several residents from the nearby Nauthia areas, which comprises several localities, joined the protest.

The angry gas consumers reached the busy chowk in the heart of Saddar. The traffic on the busy Saddar and Arbab roads was disrupted during the protest. The protesters burnt used tyres and raised slogans against the government and the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited. They were carrying banners inscribed with slogans against the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited. The speakers came down hard on the government and the SNGPL for depriving them of an important utility of gas to most areas of Peshawar in this chilling weather.They said at a time when the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the province were facing a severe cold, people were going without adequate gas supply but the government was unmoved.