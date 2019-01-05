Suspected terrorist killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRANSHAH: The security forces on Friday conducted an intelligence-based operation on the suspected hideout of terrorists in Barkalley village of Spinwam subdivision in North Waziristan district and killed one suspected terrorist.
According to sources, the security forces also recovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs), literature, arms and ammunition and communication equipment.
