Khursheed advises opposition to avoid meeting NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: Former opposition leader in National Assembly and senior leader of Pakistan Peoples’ Party Syed Khursheed Shah Friday opposed the opposition parliamentarians’ desire of meeting National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal and advised them to avoid meeting him.

“It will not be proper step to meet Chairman NAB as he only acts per law. The opposition should amend law instead of meeting him, if we have majority in the Parliament,” he said while responding to questions regarding the opposition parliamentarians desire to meet NAB Chairman which they have expressed through their letter to the chairman and have expressed their concerns of what they called a selective accountability of the opposition.

Khursheed Shah said it would not be fruitful to discuss who was responsible for the NAB Law. He further said the Chairman have authority which was given to him by the Parliament through legislation.

He said it was not proper for the parliamentarians to go to meet the NAB Chairman as through this act, Parliament’s respect and supremacy will be undermined and it would be better that any committee of the parliament summons chairman NAB and hold in-camera briefing. “The Parliament will lose its respect if the parliamentarians went to meet the NAB Chairman,” he added.