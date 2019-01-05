UAE, ITFC deals: Govt likely to get $4.7bln in oil, LNG credit facilities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is likely to grab $4.7 billion in credit facilities for oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a financial institution with a gulf nation’s deal expected to be concluded during an Emirati prince visit to the country on Sunday (tomorrow), senior officials said on Friday.

The officials said Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan is scheduled to visit Pakistan on January 6 and he would announce $3.2 billion in oil credit facility.

Besides, Jeddah-based International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is also expected to give $1.5 billion in annual credit facility to Pakistan for LNG import.