Sat Jan 05, 2019
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

Zaman enters Junior British Open quarters

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Noor Zaman beat Mukunth Gopalakrishnan of the US in the quarter-finals of the under-15 category of the Junior British Open currently underway in Birmingham.

Pakistan’s main hope, after the ouster of Hamza Khan, will now play Ameenshenraj Chandarn in the semi-final today (Saturday).

