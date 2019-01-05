close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

First-class cricketer Tauqeer dies

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Former first class cricketer Syed Tauqeer Shah breathed his last in Rawalpindi on Friday.

He was later buried in his native village. A former first class off-spinner had also worked at the Waseem Cricket Academy in Rawalpindi.

Tauqeer around 45 was suffering from liver and kidney disease which resulted in complication and later in his death.

Islamabad Region President Shakil Shaikh, former Test cricketer Yasir Arafat, Rawalpindi cricketers Masood Anwar, Sabih Azhar and former official of the Rawalpindi Division Cricket Association Sarfraz Ahmed have condoled the death. They said the city had lost a devoted former cricketer and coach.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports