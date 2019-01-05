First-class cricketer Tauqeer dies

ISLAMABAD: Former first class cricketer Syed Tauqeer Shah breathed his last in Rawalpindi on Friday.

He was later buried in his native village. A former first class off-spinner had also worked at the Waseem Cricket Academy in Rawalpindi.

Tauqeer around 45 was suffering from liver and kidney disease which resulted in complication and later in his death.

Islamabad Region President Shakil Shaikh, former Test cricketer Yasir Arafat, Rawalpindi cricketers Masood Anwar, Sabih Azhar and former official of the Rawalpindi Division Cricket Association Sarfraz Ahmed have condoled the death. They said the city had lost a devoted former cricketer and coach.