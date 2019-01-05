Neesham, Santner recalled for T20

AUCKLAND: Less than 24 hours after he smashed five sixes in an over on his ODI return, all-rounder Jimmy Neesham was recalled in New Zealand’s T20I squad for the one-off T20I against Sri Lanka on January 11 in Auckland.

The 13-man squad also saw the return of Mitchell Santner, who recently returned to action with impressive performances in the Super Smash competition, New Zealand’s domestic T20 tournament.

Tim Southee will lead New Zealand in the T20I, with regular captain Kane Williamson rested.

Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme have also been rested, leading to a maiden call-up to the squad for Scott Kuggeleijn, along with the recall for Neesham and Henry Nicholls, who recently struck a career-best 162 not out against Sri Lanka in Christchurch.

“It’s nice to have the luxury of freshening-up a few of our key guys following a long tour of the UAE and a fast transition into the home summer,” selector Gavin Larsen said.

“That presents a great opportunity for the likes of Henry, Scott and Jimmy — who have all been performing strongly for their respective teams recently and deserve their chances should they come.

“Tim did a really good job leading the side against Pakistan and the West Indies last season and he’s got a nice mix of proven performers and some fresh faces to work with.

Squad: Tim Southee (capt), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Seth Rance, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor.