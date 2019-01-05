close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
January 5, 2019

West does not comprehend depth of Sino-Pak ties: report

World

I
INP
January 5, 2019

BEIJING: Western World does not comprehend the depth and warmth of Sino-Pak decades’ old relationship, that is based on a very strong foundation, says a opinion-based report published in the China Daily on Friday.

The people of the two countries are all-weather, time-tested and all-dimension friends in the purest sense. They have always stood with each other during all the difficult moments in the past and will remain united together in the future.

According to the report, China and Pakistan are on the same page on issues, from domestic and regional to international.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World