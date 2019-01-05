West does not comprehend depth of Sino-Pak ties: report

BEIJING: Western World does not comprehend the depth and warmth of Sino-Pak decades’ old relationship, that is based on a very strong foundation, says a opinion-based report published in the China Daily on Friday.

The people of the two countries are all-weather, time-tested and all-dimension friends in the purest sense. They have always stood with each other during all the difficult moments in the past and will remain united together in the future.

According to the report, China and Pakistan are on the same page on issues, from domestic and regional to international.