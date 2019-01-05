close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
NAB arrests man accused of cheating public

National

BR
Bureau report
January 5, 2019

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB KP) on Friday arrested Muhammad Zubair, owner of M/S FMG Global, for alleged involvement in cheating public at large under the garb of lucrative business. An official communiqué said the accused Muhammad Zubair Khan, owners of M/S FMG Global and others, have lured general public into investing in their business with the promise of providing motorbikes below market value or huge returns. The accused person after collection of millions of rupees disappeared and did not provide any returns or motorbikes to the affectees. The accused person will be produced before the Accountability Court for obtaining physical remand, said the statement. The NAB KP asked the affectees to submit their claims.

