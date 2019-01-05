‘Tolerance Centre for Reconciliation’ launched in Abu Dhabi courts

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has launched the Tolerance Centre for Reconciliation as part of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Division.

The move follows the announcement of President of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan declaring 2019 as the Year of Tolerance, according to the UAE official news agency WAM.

The UAE had declared 2019 as the ‘Year of Tolerance’, highlighting the Emirates as a global capital for tolerance via its various legislative and policy-oriented goals to enhance the role of the country in instilling the values of co-existence and peace in local, regional and international communities.

According to the statement issued about the Tolerance Centre for Reconciliation, the initiative comes in line with the general framework of the year of tolerance and its main areas designed for establishing the values of tolerance and openness to other cultures and peoples, as a general societal approach taken by all society members.

The Tolerance Centres will also intensify its efforts to consolidate the value of tolerance and forgiveness and to bring together conflicting points of view, in a manner that supports the amicable settlement of family disputes and helps spouses resolve their marital disagreements through conciliation and without recourse to the courts, officials added. Also, in 2016, the UAE cabinet introduced the first post of the Minister of State for Tolerance. In the same year, the UAE cabinet launched the National Tolerance Programme, to boost the values of tolerance and co-existence and to reject attitudes of discrimination and hatred. The UAE also established various centres to counter extremism, including the International Institute for Tolerance, the Hedayah Centre, and Sawab Centre.