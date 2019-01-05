‘US friendship offer a new conspiracy’

LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Hafiz Aakif Saeed said US President Donald Trump’s sudden proclamation of friendship with Pakistan could well prove to be a new conspiracy against the country. At the beginning of last year, President Trump had used extremely stern language while chiding Pakistan, but at the start of this year he reverted to offering ‘friendship’ to Pakistan, he said in a statement on Friday. He said no matter how ‘positive’ the ‘change in the US attitude’ might look, it would prove to be perilous for Pakistan, because US history was proof to the reality that its friendship always proved more dangerous than its animosity. On the recent report submitted by the JIT in the Supreme Court regarding cases of corruption, fake bank accounts and money laundering, Hafiz Akif said the report detailed that the resources of the Pakistani nation had been taken hostage by a “mafia” and that “mafia” comprised a deep nexus among certain political parties, gangs of illegal grabbing entities posing as business ventures and elements of bureaucracy.