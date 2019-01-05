DHA legal wing official commits suicide

LAHORE: An official of legal wing of the DHA Lahore committed suicide due to protracted illness and depression at his house in Nishtar Colony police precincts on Friday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. A suicide note has also been recovered. The victim has been identified as Shehryar Bangash. According to the suicide note, the deceased was suffering from severe depression and was unable to perform his duties. He wrote that his wife and children had gone to his hometown to attend the Rasm-e-Chehlum of their grandmother. He was alone at home and committed suicide by opening fire at his temple. In the suicide note, he said nobody was responsible for his suicide as he was committing the act on his own. The victim also mentioned the contact numbers of his family, relatives and the officers of DHA. He also sought apology from his children, wife and relatives for his extreme step. Further investigation is under way.

INFANT’S BODY FOUND: The body of a newborn was found on a heap of garbage in Manawan police precincts on Friday. Police have sent the body for autopsy and started investigation.