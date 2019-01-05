Mohmand Dam contract: PPP movesNAB against PM’s adviser

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party on Friday filed a complaint before the National Accountability Bureau for probing awarding the contract of construction of Mohmand Dam to Descon with plea to take action against Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood u/s 9 of the NAB Ordinance on a conflict of interest. The complaint was filed by President PPP Rawalpindi Division Chaudhry Zaheer Mehmood under section 18 of the NAB ordinance, 1999 against Adviser to Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood and plea that the award of the contract to Descon and others amounts to conflict of interest and against the law and procedure. It was pleaded in complaint that the Accused (Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood) has committed an offense under section 9 of the NAB ordinance, 1999, which is punishable under section 10 of the said ordinance. “It is therefore respectfully requested that proceedings under the NAB ordinance 1999 be initiated and reference be submitted to the National Accountability Court for adjudication,” pleaded in the complaint to the NAB. It is to be mentioned here that the PPP had already transparent investigations in award of Mohmand Dam contract while asking the Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood step aside till investigation completed.