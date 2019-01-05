close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
MR
Monitoring Report
January 5, 2019

Banker arrested for stealing money from BISP recipients

National

GUJRANWALA: The cyber-crime unit of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Friday arrested a man for allegedly stealing money from the bank accounts of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) recipients. According to the FIA cyber-crime unit Assistant Director Asif Iqbal, suspect Waseem Farooq is a bank manager at a private bank in Lahore's Defence area.

The branch had the data of Benazir Income Support Programme recipients from all over Pakistan and Farooq was the in-charge of that data.

“The suspect had made fake ATM cards of the Benazir Income Support Programme recipients which he allegedly used to withdraw cash,” said Iqbal. He said that the suspect was arrested when he was withdrawing cash with a fake ATM card. More than 100 ATM cards were recovered from the accused.

