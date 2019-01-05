close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

Guru Gobind Singh birth anniversary festivities

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

NANKANA SAHIB: The festivities of 352nd birth anniversary of 10th Guru of Sikh community Guru Gobind Singh continued at Gurdwara Janamasthan on Friday.

District Information Officer Sardar Pawaan Singh Arora told The News

that the district administration had provided every possible facility to the Sikh community. He told that preservation of the Sikh cultural heritage and legacy was continued here while the Sikhs art exhibition would be held on the eve of 353rd birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh next year. He said that Gurdwaras had been illuminated to mark the birthday of the 10th guru across the country.

